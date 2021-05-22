Left Menu

Britain's COVID-19 cases up 10.5% in past week

A total of 37.73 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by May 21 and 22.07 million people had received a second dose.

Britain reported 2,694 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, government data showed, meaning there were 17,410 new cases between May 16 and May 22, a rise of 10.5% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 6 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day decrease to 43.1%. A total of 37.73 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by May 21 and 22.07 million people had received a second dose. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Peter Graff)

