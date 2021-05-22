States given 19 oxygen plants, over 16.5k concentrators received as foreign aid: Govt

Nineteen oxygen generation plants, 16,530 oxygen concentrators, 15,901 oxygen cylinders and about 6.6 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered or dispatched to states and union territories since April 27, the Centre said on Saturday.

The Central government has been receiving international cooperation in the form of COVID-19 medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries and organisations. Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism, various ministries and departments have seamlessly collaborated under the 'whole of government' approach for expeditiously delivering incoming global aid to states and union territories, the Union Health Ministry said.

Cumulatively, 16,530 oxygen concentrators; 15,901 oxygen cylinders; 19 oxygen generation plants; 11,416 ventilators/ BiPAP; 6.6 lakh Remdesivir vials have either been delivered or dispatched through road and air to states and union territories from April 27 to May 21, it said.

Effective and immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs and institutions is an ongoing exercise, the ministry said.

