COVID-19 lockdown in Sikkim extended by one more week till May 31

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 22-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 20:44 IST
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang appealed to people to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and extend a helping hand to the authorities in combating the pandemic. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim government on Saturday announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown by another week till May 31 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a high-level review meeting, an official release said.

Ration and vegetable shops will continue to remain open from 8-11 am during this period, it said, adding, restrictions on the movement of people and gatherings will also be in force.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang appealed to people to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and extend a helping hand to the authorities in combating the pandemic.

He also directed the Health Department to set up a technical expert committee to oversee and streamline the procurement of coronavirus drugs and testing kits, the release said.

The panel will also monitor and take measures to tackle mucormycosis or the black fungus disease that is affecting COVID-19 patients post-recovery.

