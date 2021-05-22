Left Menu

Active cases in Uttar Pradesh drop below 1 lakh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-05-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 20:56 IST
Active cases in Uttar Pradesh drop below 1 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh dropped below 1 lakh on Saturday and settled at 94,482, an official said.

The infection tally in the state mounted to 16,65,176 with 6,046 fresh cases, while 226 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 18,978.

Of the 226 new deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded 21 fatalities, followed by 14 in Varanasi and 12 in Gorakhpur and Kanpur and Meerut 10 each, among others, the UP government said in a statement here.

Gorakhpur reported 755 new cases, Meerut 421, Deoria 292, Lucknow 291, Varanasi 231, Gautam Buddh Nagar 213 and Bulandshahr 201.

In the past 24 hours, 17,540 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured persons in the state to 15,51,716.

Additional Chief Secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that the recovery percentage of the state is over 93 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 94,482. On April 30, there were over 3.10 lakh active cases in UP, Kumar said.

More than 3.06 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested in the state over 4.64 crore.

UP has become the first state to conduct over three lakh tests in one day, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021