Guj sees 54 COVID-19 deaths, lowest since April 11; 8,445 recover

At 10, Surat reported the maximum number of COVID-19 deaths in the state during the day, followed by seven in Ahmedabad, six in Vadodara, five in Rajkot and four in Jamnagar, the department said.Gujarat so far administered 1,52,15,612 doses of COVID-19 vaccines with 38,88,879 beneficiaries getting the second dose.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-05-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 21:03 IST
Gujarat on Saturday reported 8,445 recoveries against 4,205 new coronavirus positive cases while 54 patients died, the lowest daily fatalities since April 11 this year, the state health department said. With the new additions, Gujarat's tally of cases rose to 7,84,676 and the death toll to 9,523, it said, adding the overall count of recoveries in the state now stands at 6,95,026.

Gujarat is now left with 80,127 active cases whereas the state's recovery rate has improved to 88.57 per cent, the department said.

At 711, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases in the state in the day, followed by 545 cases in Vadodara, 450 in Surat, 331 in Rajkot, 189 in Jamnagar, 131 in Junagadh, and 118 in Bhavnagar among others. At 10, Surat reported the maximum number of COVID-19 deaths in the state during the day, followed by seven in Ahmedabad, six in Vadodara, five in Rajkot and four in Jamnagar, the department said.

Gujarat so far administered 1,52,15,612 doses of COVID-19 vaccines with 38,88,879 beneficiaries getting the second dose. On Saturday alone, 1,47,860 doses were administered, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,84,676, new cases 4,205, death toll 9,523, discharged 6,95,026, active cases 80,127, people tested so far - figures not released.

