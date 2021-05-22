Left Menu

Meghalaya reports 1,123 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 22-05-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 21:27 IST
Meghalaya reports 1,123 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally mounted to 28,878 as 1,123 more people tested positive for the infection, while 21 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 435, a health department official said on Saturday.

Nineteen coronavirus-positive people died in East Khasi Hills district and two in West Jaintia Hills in the last 24 hours, he said.

The northeastern state now has 7,454 active cases, Health Services Director Aman War said.

At least 509 people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 20,989.

Altogether, 5.98 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 till Friday,the official said.

As many as 4.33 lakh people have been inoculated in the state with over 83,000 of them having received both doses of Covishield vaccine, according to the health department data till May 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021