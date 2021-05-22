Meghalaya reports 1,123 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths
Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally mounted to 28,878 as 1,123 more people tested positive for the infection, while 21 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 435, a health department official said on Saturday.
Nineteen coronavirus-positive people died in East Khasi Hills district and two in West Jaintia Hills in the last 24 hours, he said.
The northeastern state now has 7,454 active cases, Health Services Director Aman War said.
At least 509 people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 20,989.
Altogether, 5.98 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 till Friday,the official said.
As many as 4.33 lakh people have been inoculated in the state with over 83,000 of them having received both doses of Covishield vaccine, according to the health department data till May 21.
