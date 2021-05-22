Action against 18 doctors for absence from duty

Eighteen doctors posted at government health centres here were found absent from duty, after which the district administration deducted their one day’s salary and sought an explanation. District Magistrate Selva Kumari J told reporters that they were found absent from duty through CCTV cameras connected with an integrated control room at collectorate here. Chief Medical Officer MS Faujdar said the action was taken against the 18 doctors on the directions of the DM.

