J-K records 3,408 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 3,408 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 2,67,313, while 48 more deaths pushed the fatality count to 3,513 in the union territory, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,251 were reported from the Jammu division and 2,157 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 509 cases, followed by 490 in Jammu district and 273 in Budgam district.

The number of active cases in the UT is 49,136, while 2,14,664 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 3,513 as 48 more patients died in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

