Manipur logs record 757 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 fatalities

Manipur on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of 757 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 43,322, while the death toll climbed to 674 with 13 more fatalities, officials said.

The fresh cases were detected in Imphal West (336), Imphal East (141), Churachandpur (82), Bishnupur (54), Kakching (48), Kamjong (31), Thoubal (25), Senapati (14), Tamenglong (9) and Ukhrul (3), they said.

Advertisement

The fatalities include six deaths in Imphal West and four in Imphal East.

The northeastern state now has 6,390 active cases and 36,258 patients have recovered so far.

Altogether, 6,78,808 sample tests have been conducted, and 3,41,781 people vaccinated, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)