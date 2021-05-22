Left Menu

COVID-19: Punjab reports 201 more deaths, 5,421 fresh cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-05-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 22:07 IST
Punjab on Saturday registered 201 more Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 13,089, while 5,421 fresh cases pushed the tally to 5,33,973, according to a medical bulletin.

The state's single-day recoveries outnumbered the fresh cases, with 7,363 discharges.

The number of active cases too dropped from 63,470 on Friday to 61,203 on Saturday, the bulletin said.

Twenty deaths each were reported from Bathinda and Patiala, 19 from Amritsar, 17 from Ludhiana and 16 from Mohali, among others.

Ludhiana reported a maximum of 582 fresh cases, followed by 555 in Mohali, 445 in Jalandhar and 411 in Bathinda, among others.

The state's positivity rate marginally dropped from 6.92 per cent on Friday to 6.60 per cent on Saturday, the bulletin said.

With 7,363 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the number of cured persons in Punjab reached 4,59,681.

There are 381 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 1,127 other critical patients and 7,280 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 86,36,245 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh has registered 392 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Twelve more people died of the infection, taking the toll in the Union Territory to 692.

The number of active cases dropped from 5,675 on Friday to 5,265 on Saturday, the bulletin said.

A total of 52,172 patients have been cured of the contagion so far, it said.

As many as 4,81,446 samples were tested for COVID-19 so far and of them, 4,22,124 tested negative while reports of 86 samples were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

