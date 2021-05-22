Left Menu

Family members can also be covered under workplace COVID-19 vaccination: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 22:10 IST
Family members can also be covered under workplace COVID-19 vaccination: Govt
“The family members and dependents of the workers, as defined by the respective employers, can also be covered with COVID-19 vaccination at the Industrial CVCS and the Workplace CVCS,” the ministry said in the letter. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry Saturday announced that family members and dependents of workers can also be covered under the COVID-19 vaccination drive at industrial and workplace inoculation centres.

In a letter to all chief secretaries, the Health Ministry said that for industrial and private workplace CVCs (COVID-19 vaccination centres), the vaccine doses will have to be procured by the private hospitals with whom the respective employer ties up.

"The family members and dependents of the workers, as defined by the respective employers, can also be covered with COVID-19 vaccination at the Industrial CVCS and the Workplace CVCS," the ministry said in the letter.

It said that for government workplace CVCs, beneficiaries aged 45 years or more may be covered through the free vaccine doses supplied by the Centre to the states and Union Territories. However, the beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years may be covered through the vaccine doses directly procured by the respective State/UT Governments from the vaccine manufacturers, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021