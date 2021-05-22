Ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to states even during cyclone: Patnaik

As Odisha continues to supply medical oxygen to 15 states besides meeting its own need for treatment of the critically ill COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday told the authorities to ensure smooth transportation of tankers even during the cyclone likely to cross the east coast on May 26.

Patnaik issued this direction to the task force constituted for the purpose and categorically said, ''There should not be any disruption in oxygen supply within and outside the state.

Advertisement

The task force should closely monitor the situation.'' Odisha has so far supplied oxygen to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala Chandigarh among others to meet their requirements for the COVID patients during the deadly second surge.

Industries secretary Hemant Sharma, who joined the Chief Minister's review meeting on the preparedness for the ensuing cyclone, said, ''Arrangements have been made to stock adequate quantity of oxygen for emergency situation.

''Additional generator sets have been sent to all the refilling centres,'' Sharma said the all the district health authorities have also been told to keep the empty cylinders filled ahead of the possible calamity.

''The state will ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to different states,'' the industries secretary said.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said that in order to ensure seamless production and refilling of oxygen cylinders required for the COVID-19 patients, the Industries Department has prepared a special action plan in consultation with the oxygen manufacturers and refilling agencies.

This apart, the SRC said steps are also being taken to ensure adequate stock of oxygen cylinders in each district COVID hospital and COVID care centres.

''Arrangements have also been made for alternate generator sets and drinking water supply in each district COVID hospital and COVID care centres (CCCs). Similar arrangements are being done in all sub-divisional government hospitals,'' the SRC said.

Sources said a total of 1054 tankers/containers carrying 19,329.546 MT medical oxygen have been dispatched under escort/supervision of Odisha police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts to 15 Deficit States/UTs in the country. More are leaving on Saturday, a senior official said.

During the last 30 days, as many as 96 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 1546.822 MT, 265 from Dhenkanal with 4269.5 MT, 248 from Jajpur with 5071.627 MT and 445 from Rourkela with 8441.597 MT.

A total of 326 tankers with 6433.244 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 265 tankers with 4517.609 MT of oxygen to Telangana. Tamil Nadu has received 70 tankers filled with 1229.797 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana has got 147 tankers filled with 2714.583 MT of oxygen. 41 tankers with 660.051 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 598.35 MT of oxygen-filled in 37 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh.

As many as 58 tankers have carried around 1154.892 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 65 nos of tankers with 1147.76 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh to date. 22 tankers with 410.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, 4 tankers with 107.89 MT sent to Punjab, 8 tankers with 151.12 MT sent to Karnataka.

Three tankers with 66.14 MT sent to Bihar, 2 tankers with 25.29 MT sent to Chandigarh, 4 tankers with 73.16 MT sent to Kerala and 2 tankers with 39.42 MT of Oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in the last 30 days, said the chief of the Special Cell headed by Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O).

He is the nodal officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing a deficit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)