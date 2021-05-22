PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.55 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries deaths and active cases in India at 10.55 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active -------------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 58129 52172 692 5265 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 14,15,219 13,60,898 23,013 31,308 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 733628 678220 7415 47993 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 1,77,725 1,46,219 2,693 28,788 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 267313 214664 3513 49136 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 17,146 15,374 173 1,599 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 533973 459681 13089 61203 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 909521 779601 7590 122330 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 310469 241430 5868 57929 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 16,65,176 15,51,716 18,978 94,482 -------------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1562060 1341355 10022 210683 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2398925 1891042 24658 483204 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2322146 2025319 7170 289283 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep* 6101 4228 23 1828 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 95612 75947 1325 17340 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1806861 1502537 20046 284278 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 551035 504970 3106 42959 -------------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh* 941366 852529 12391 76446 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 8965 8569 4 392 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 144839 124255 2,341 18243 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 784706 695026 9523 80157 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 760963 691427 7483 62053 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 55,53,225 51,11,095 87,300 3,52,247 -------------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6789 6417 98 274 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 23553 20545 92 2916 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 365620 307548 2667 55405 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 685574 636224 4442 44907 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 327035 297776 4760 24499 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 43322 36258 674 6390 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 28,878 20,989 435 7,454 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 10,006 7,634 31 2,341 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 19845 14363 260 4607 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 679530 577983 2456 99038 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 12808 9183 221 3194 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 45223 37369 454 6473 -------------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1248668 1102772 14208 131688 -------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 26515974 23398676 299135 2805743 -------------------------------------------------------------------- INCREASE BY 307786 263801 3689 -115543 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Lakshadweep and Chhattisgarh as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,62,89,290 and the death toll at 2,95,525. The ministry said there are 29,23,400 active cases, while 2,30,70,365 people have so far recovered from the infection.

