Raj govt mulling launching social security scheme for families who lost member to Covid

Therefore, it will be appropriate to extend the lockdown.The council also expressed concern over the disruption in supply of Covid vaccines from the centre and said the speed of vaccination has slowed down in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-05-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 23:40 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government is considering launching a social security scheme for each family that has lost its earning member to COVID-19, according to an official release.

Addressing a meeting of the council of ministers, Gehlot said children whose parents have died due to coronavirus will also be benefited under the scheme, it said.

Members of the council of ministers suggested the chief minister to extend the lockdown by 15 days to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown is in force till May 24.

The number of positive cases in the state has reduced but the infection and death rate are still high.

It was informed in the meeting, chaired by Gehlot, that experts have said the threat of the second Covid wave is not over yet and the state’s hospitals and medical institutions are still under pressure. Therefore, it will be appropriate to extend the lockdown.

The council also expressed concern over the disruption in supply of Covid vaccines from the centre and said the speed of vaccination has slowed down in the state. PTI SDA RHL

