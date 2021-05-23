Ramdev’s allopathy remarks: DMA lodges police complaint against yoga guru

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) on Saturday lodged a police complaint against yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly describing modern medicine as a ''stupid science''.

In a statement submitted along with the police complaint, the DMA alleged, “At this time of crisis, the whole country is battling against the pandemic, risking their own and families lives with whatever resources are available. Baba Ramdev has assaulted the medical science and the medical profession apparently for personal gains”. According to a senior police officer, the DMA has submitted its complaint at the Daryaganj Police Station. ''We have received the complaint and enquiry is being conducted,'' the officer said. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said that the Union health ministry should take action against Ramdev as he has misled people by making ''unlearned'' statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine. The Resident Doctors’ Associations of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung Hospital too condemned Ramdev's statement and demanded “strictest steps” be taken against him. Citing a video circulating on social media, the IMA said Ramdev has claimed that ''allopathy is a stupid science'' and medicines such as Remdesivir, Faviflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat COVID-19 patients. ''Lakhs of patients have died after taking allopathic medicines'', the association said quoting the yoga guru. Ramdev should be prosecuted under the Epidemic Diseases Act as “untutored” statements are ''a threat to the literate society of the country as well as to the poor people falling prey to him'', the apex doctors’ body said in a statement. Reacting to the controversy, Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust issued a statement, denying the comments, and said, ''it is clarified that the truncated version of the video is totally out of context of what is sought to be conveyed by Swami jee.'' PTI NIT KND RHL

