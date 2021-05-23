Left Menu

France's COVID-19 figures show steady improvement

France's seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases held below the 14,000 mark for a fourth day running on Saturday, down from a peak of more than 42,000 in mid-April when the country was in the midst of its third lockdown. The number of people treated in intensive care units for the disease dropped by another 87 to 3,544, down from more than 6,000 at the of last month, health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 00:12 IST
France's COVID-19 figures show steady improvement

France's seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases held below the 14,000 mark for a fourth day running on Saturday, down from a peak of more than 42,000 in mid-April when the country was in the midst of its third lockdown.

The number of people treated in intensive care units for the disease dropped by another 87 to 3,544, down from more than 6,000 at the of last month, health ministry data showed on Saturday. France has been gradually loosening its lockdown since the start of May and hopes to lift all major restrictions by the end of June.

Since Wednesday, cafes and restaurants have been able to serve customers in outside areas, and the nightly curfew has been pushed back by two hours. The total number of people hospitalised for the disease decreased by 444, to 19,765, dropping below the 20,000 mark for the first time since Oct 27.

The death toll grew by 89, at 108,526, the eighth-biggest tally globally, but the seven-day moving average of daily new fatalities fell to 142, its lowest since Oct 20.

