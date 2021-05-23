Assam reports 79 more COVID deaths, 5,980 fresh cases

Assam reported 79 COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday taking the death toll to 2,667, while 5,980 new cases pushed the tally to 3,65,620, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

Currently, the state has 54,058 active cases, it said.

Altogether 4,659 patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,07,548 in the state.

Of the fresh fatalities, 19 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district and nine from Kamrup.

The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The NHM said that 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of fatalities caused by coronavirus as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 5,980 patients against testing of 1,07,398 samples on Saturday, Assam reported a positivity rate of 5.57 per cent.

Altogether 1,00,89,714 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Of the new cases, the highest 902 patients were detected in the state capital, followed by 502 in Cachar, 422 in Nagaon and 389 in Kamrup.

The NHM said that 37,13,743 vials of vaccines have been administered. This includes 7,77,159 second doses.

It also said that 49,004 people were vaccinated during the day, up from 45,339 on Friday.

