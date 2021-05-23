Left Menu

Three girls die after complaining of stomach ache in UP

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 23-05-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 00:42 IST
Three girls of a village here died during treatment after they complained of stomach ache, following which a health department team was sent there to ascertain the cause of the death, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer of Shahjahanpur Dr S P Gautam said he received information about the death of three girls, aged between 6-16 years, in Larabarpur village. A team was sent from Jalalabad under Dr Rupam Gupta and it came to know from the villagers that the three died at a private clinic where they were undergoing treatment for stomach ache, he said.

Gupta, who is the in-charge of the primary health centre in Jalalabad, said the villagers did not allow a Covid team, accompanying doctors, to conduct coronavirus test on the three deceased girls.

He said the team was told that the girls were taken to a private doctor after they complained of stomach ache and the trio died during treatment.

