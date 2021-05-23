Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

White House says no plans to require vaccines for foreign visitors

The White House said on Friday it has no plans to require foreign visitors to the United States to be vaccinated for COVID-19, even as the European Union plans to allow Americans who have received their shots to travel in the bloc. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said there was no update on when the U.S. might allow in more foreign visitors.

Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable

Taiwan reported another rise in domestic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, but the health minister said the trend remained stable with new infections concentrated in the northern part of the island in and around Taipei. After months of keeping the pandemic under control, Taiwan is dealing with a surge in domestic infections, and the whole island is under a heightened state of alert with people asked to stay at home and many venues shut.

Indian villagers turn to unlicensed clinics as COVID spreads to the countryside

An Indian former hospital worker with no medical education is running a small unlicensed clinic, tending to patients with breathing difficulties and checking their oxygen levels as they lie on cots on the mud floor. India has been hard hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections which has overwhelmed its health system, even in big cities.

China's Fosun says willing to provide BioNTech vaccines to Taiwan

China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd is willing to provide Taiwan with BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, its chairman Wu Yifang told Xinhua news agency, amid a spike in domestic infections on the island. Fosun signed a deal with BioNTech to exclusively develop and commercialise COVID-19 vaccine products developed using BioNTech's mRNA technology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

U.S. vaccine makers agree to produce more COVID-19 vaccines in South Korea

The U.S. drugmakers Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc on Saturday entered into a deal with the South Korean government to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccines, as the country has been under pressure to secure more and faster deliveries of U.S.-made vaccines. The agreements came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said that he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed on a comprehensive partnership on COVID-19 vaccines and that the United States would provide vaccinations for 550,000 South Korean soldiers.

Novavax agrees on expansion of COVID-19 vaccine production in South Korea

Novavax Inc said on Saturday it has signed an agreement with South Korea's SK Bioscience Co Ltd and the government to expand its production of vaccines, including the U.S. drug developer's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The latest agreement is in addition to an existing manufacturing and licensing deal, intended to provide wider access to NVX-CoV2373 in South Korea and globally, Novavax said in a press release.

Vietnam in talks to produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine - media

A research centre under Vietnam's health ministry is in talks with Russia to produce the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the country, local media reported on Saturday. The Russian partner would initially transfer semi-finished products along with instructions to the Ministry of Health's Polyvac Center to produce around 50 million doses a year, the online newspaper VnExpress reported, without identifying the partner.

COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 million as outbreak worsens

The death toll from COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean passed 1 million people on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic worsening in the part of the world with the highest per capita death rate. From the dusty highlands of Bolivia to the Brazilian metropolis of São Paulo, the pandemic has swamped underfunded healthcare systems after spreading fast across nations where many people survive hand-to-mouth and have been unable to enter lockdown.

COVID spreads to rural India as deaths again rise above 4,000

India's COVID-19 outbreak has stabilised in parts of the country, a government official said, but deaths rose by 4,194 on Saturday and infections were spreading in rural areas where public health services are scarce and already overstretched. India reported more than 400,000 infections a day in early May but the numbers have gradually eased. On Saturday, government data showed 257,299 new cases.

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.94 million, death toll at 3,577,039

More than 165.94 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 3,577,039​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

