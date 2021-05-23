Brazil registers 1,899 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday
Brazil on Saturday registered 1,899 new deaths due to COVID-19, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total death toll in the country to 448,208.
Confirmed cases rose by 76,490 and now total 16,047,439, the ministry said.
