Left Menu

Catcalls and jokes after Taiwan's COVID 'regression calibration'

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 23-05-2021 06:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 06:47 IST
Catcalls and jokes after Taiwan's COVID 'regression calibration'
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's abrupt decision to add 400 new domestic COVID-19 cases has prompted catcalls from opposition politicians and jokes online about fishy statistics, putting the government on the back foot to explain where the number came from. Taiwan is dealing with a spike in cases after months of keeping the pandemic well under control, with restrictions in place across the island to limit gatherings.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung announced 721 new domestic infections on Saturday, including 400 infections over the past six days whose positive tests had not been included in previous reports due to a delay following a spike in cases. Chen said the "regression calibration" was needed to more accurately reflect the state of infections, while the trend was stable.

But the move went down poorly with Taiwan's opposition parties, who said Chen was inventing words and spreading fear. "Today the command centre created a new expression, 'regression calibration', adding 400 new infections," Johnny Chiang, chairman of the main opposition party the Kuomintang, wrote on his Facebook page late on Saturday.

"This information has terrified everyone, as the daily numbers being received were inaccurate." The small Taiwan People's Party, led by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, called on the government not to engage in "cognitive warfare", riffing off accusations Taiwan has levelled at China about spreading propaganda and misinformation.

Ko said the rise in tests and infections was causing delays in reporting numbers to the central government for collation, but added the reporting system needed improving, rather than "creating new expressions". The government has strenuously denied a cover-up, saying it is working to improve the reporting and testing system.

"From the central to the local level, no one wants to conceal the pandemic, and no medical staff would conceal the number of confirmed diagnoses," Premier Su Tseng-chang wrote on his Facebook page. Still, the term "regression calibration" has caused some amusement online, and black humour.

In one joke, a woman asks her boyfriend how many girlfriends he has had before, to which he replies "just you". "After getting married, with regression calibration I'd had about 50."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021