Left Menu

China reports 19 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

The one local asymptomatic case was reported in Shenzhen in the southern province of Guangdong, who was found to be linked to imported cases based on preliminary study, Shenzhen health authorities said on Sunday. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stand at 90,973, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-05-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 10:02 IST
China reports 19 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on May 22, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 18 of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 25, including one local case.

One new local infection was reported in Luan city in the eastern province of Anhui, local health authorities said late Saturday. The patient was a close contact of a previous case and was under centralised quarantine since May 13. The one local asymptomatic case was reported in Shenzhen in the southern province of Guangdong, who was found to be linked to imported cases based on preliminary study, Shenzhen health authorities said on Sunday.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stand at 90,973, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021