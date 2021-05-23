Left Menu

Nine hurt in blast at Iran's Isfahan province - state media

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-05-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 10:59 IST
An explosion and ensuing fire injured at least nine people in a chemical and fireworks factory in Iran's central province of Isfahan early on Sunday, Iranian state media reported.

"The reason for the explosion at the Sepahan Nargostar chemical industry is under investigation while nine injured people have been transferred to hospital," spokesman Abbas Abedi of the province's medical emergency centre was quoted as saying by the Mehr state news agency. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by William Mallard)

