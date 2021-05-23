Left Menu

Faced no complications after vaccination, says 120-year-old Kashmir woman

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-05-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 11:35 IST
Dholi Devi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dholi Devi, a centenarian in Dudu village of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district who got herself vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday said that she has felt no complications after getting her vaccine jab. Dholi Devi, resident of village Katiyas of Sub Division Dudu, said, "Taking the vaccine is safe, I feel good. If I can get vaccinated, then why not everybody?." She also added that vaccines were the only way out of the pandemic and stressed on wearing masks and staying at home besides following other Covid SOPs issued by the Government.

Shambu Ram, a relative of Dholi Devi said, " This area is called Katiyas. Ours is a far-flung area and thus face numerous problems on all fronts. It takes one day to reach the place to go up. Our mother is 120 years old and got herself vaccinated. Everyone should follow her example to save themselves from the pandemic. She says that she is absolutely fine and faced no complications after vaccination" Pardeep Kumar, great-grandson of Dholi Devi said, " Grandmother said that there was no adverse effect after the vaccination. She feels very good.

"Everybody should get vaccinated. If a 120-year-old woman did not face any complications after getting the vaccine, there is no reason for any unfounded fear," he added. Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi on Friday felicitated her for becoming an inspiration for people at her village to do the same.

Northern Command, Indian Army taking to Twitter said," Lt Gen YK Joshi, ArmyCdr NC felicitate 120 year old Dholi Devi of remote village Dudu Udhampur. A living legend and inspiration for villagers to undergo Covid Vaccine inoculation. Army Cdr appreciates frontline workers for undertaking COVID Vaccination drive to remotest areas."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

