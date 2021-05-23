Left Menu

COVID-19: Ladakh records three more deaths, 131 new cases

Ladakh has registered three more COVID-19 related fatalities and 131 fresh cases, taking the union territorys infection tally to 17,277 and its death toll to 176, officials said on Sunday.The latest deaths due to the disease were reported from Leh on Saturday.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 23-05-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 11:43 IST
The latest deaths due to the disease were reported from Leh on Saturday. So far, Leh has accounted for 128 deaths and Kargil 48, officials said quoting the bulletin released by the directorate of health services, Ladakh.

Of the new cases, 108 were in Leh and 23 in Kargil. This puts the number of active cases in the twin districts to 1,516 with 1,280 in Leh and 236 in Kargil.

A total of 211 more COVID-19 patients have recuperated from the disease in Ladakh, taking the count of recoveries so far to 15,585.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

