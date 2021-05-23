Left Menu

Pakistan's coronavirus cases exceed 900,000

Pakistans total number of confirmed coronavirus infections passed 900,000 on Sunday after the country reported 3,084 new cases in the last 24 hours.The countrys coronavirus positivity rate fell to more than two months low on Sunday, the Ministry of National Health Services said.The authorities detected 3,084 new cases after 62,061 tests in the last 24 hours, showing a positivity rate of 4.97 per cent, which is lowest than the 4.53 per cent recorded on March 9.The death toll rose to 20,251. PTI SH NSA

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-05-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 12:39 IST
Pakistan's coronavirus cases exceed 900,000
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's total number of confirmed coronavirus infections passed 900,000 on Sunday after the country reported 3,084 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The country's coronavirus positivity rate fell to more than two months low on Sunday, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

The authorities detected 3,084 new cases after 62,061 tests in the last 24 hours, showing a positivity rate of 4.97 per cent, which is lowest than the 4.53 per cent recorded on March 9.

The death toll rose to 20,251. The authorities have started vaccination of people of 30 years and above age from Saturday. So far over 5 million doses have been administered, according to Advisor on Health Faisal Sultan.

“As we go over the 5 million doses mark for Covid vaccines given, let us reaffirm our commitment to the data-driven, balanced response that has been the hallmark of Pakistan's Covid effort…,” he tweeted.

Officials claimed that Pakistan is among 30 countries where 5 million doses were administered so far.

The country started its vaccination programme in February and plans to immunise over 70 million people by the end of the year, out of a total of 220 million population. PTI SH NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021