Left Menu

Odisha govt introduces facility to allow online access of COVID test reports

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-05-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 12:49 IST
Odisha govt introduces facility to allow online access of COVID test reports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has introduced a facility to help people access COVID test reports online in a hassle-free manner, instead of physically visiting laboratories, an official said.

After undergoing RT-PCR or rapid antigen test, one can access result of the clinical examination through a website that has been linked to the ''State Dashboard'', he said.

Launching the facility on Saturday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said this will help people get COVID test reports at their homes.

''After undergoing COVID-19 tests, RT PCR or Rapid Antigen, people can know their test result- whether it is positive or negative- by just submitting their registered mobile number on the website,'' he said.

The initiative taken by the health and information technology departments will help reduce the stress of people, he said.

The test results generated digitally will carry all the details of persons who undergo the clinical examinations, including the QR code which can be used by any designated agency to verify the authenticity of the report at any time.

''Technology has always been a big bulwark during the fight against the pandemic. Hassle-free provision of information regarding COVID test will not only smoothen the process but also give a huge relief to the people during these trying times,'' Patnaik said.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is starting doorstep COVID-19 test and vaccination services for differently-abled persons from Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021