PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 12:49 IST
21.80 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre
More than 21.80 crore vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been provided to states and Union Territories so far and over 1.90 crore jabs are still available with them, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said 40,650 COVID-19 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next three days.

''The government has so far provided, both through the free-of-cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses (21,80,51,890) to states/UTs,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 22, 2021, including wastages is 19,90,31,577 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Sunday).

More than 1.90 crore Covid vaccine doses (1,90,20,313) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

