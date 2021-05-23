Record 21.23 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in single day: Centre

India has set a record of conducting the highest COVID-19 testing in a single day with more than 21.23 lakh fresh tests, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

This is also the fifth successive day that more than 20 lakh tests have been conducted in India, it said Cumulatively, 21,23,782 tests conducted have been conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.

The ministry also said that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.50 crore on Sunday.

"A total of 19,50,04,184 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,00,808 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today,'' it said.

''These include 97,52,900 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 67,00,614 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,49,52,345 FLWs (1st dose), 83,26,534 FLWs (2nd dose), 99,93,908 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1st dose), 6,06,90,560 (1st dose) and 97,87,289 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years and 5,65,55,558 first dose beneficiaries and 1,82,44,476 second dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old," the ministry said.

The Daily Positivity Rate has declined to 11.34 per cent and India's total active caseload has decreased to 28,05,399 on Sunday.

"A net decline of 1,18,001 is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 10.57 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Seven states cumulatively account for 66.88 per cent of India's total active cases," the ministry said in a statement.

