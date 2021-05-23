Left Menu

Taiwan promises quick fix to COVID testing issue after criticism

Taiwan's health minister promised on Sunday to resolve a logjam with reporting positive COVID-19 tests after abruptly raising case numbers, a move that prompted criticisms from opposition politicians and jokes online about questionable statistics. Taiwan is dealing with a spike in cases after months of keeping the pandemic well under control, with restrictions in place across the island to limit gatherings.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 23-05-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 13:12 IST
Taiwan promises quick fix to COVID testing issue after criticism
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's health minister promised on Sunday to resolve a logjam with reporting positive COVID-19 tests after abruptly raising case numbers, a move that prompted criticisms from opposition politicians and jokes online about questionable statistics.

Taiwan is dealing with a spike in cases after months of keeping the pandemic well under control, with restrictions in place across the island to limit gatherings. On Saturday and Sunday, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung announced a total of 570 new cases whose positive tests had not been included in previous reports due to reporting delays following the surge in cases.

Chen said they were working to resolve the "traffic jam" problem by simplifying the reporting system and adding more machines that can perform quicker and more accurate tests. "I believe that we will quickly be able to resolve this systemic issue."

He added this week would be a crucial one in terms of observing how well the virus was being brought under control, with the peak day for cases being seen last Monday. Chen has said the "regression calibration" of case numbers was needed to more accurately reflect the state of infections.

But the move has gone down poorly with Taiwan's opposition parties, who say Chen is inventing words and spreading fear. "Today the command centre created a new expression, 'regression calibration', adding 400 new infections," Johnny Chiang, chairman of the main opposition party the Kuomintang, wrote on his Facebook page late on Saturday.

"This information has terrified everyone, as the daily numbers being received were inaccurate." The small Taiwan People's Party, led by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, called on the government not to engage in "cognitive warfare", riffing off accusations Taiwan has levelled at China about spreading propaganda and misinformation.

Ko said the rise in tests and infections was causing delays in reporting numbers to the central government for collation, but added the reporting system needed improving, rather than "creating new expressions". The term "regression calibration" has also caused some amusement online, and black humour.

In one joke, a woman asks her boyfriend how many girlfriends he has had before, to which he replies "just you". "After getting married, with regression calibration I'd had about 50."

Taiwan has now reported 4,322 cases including 23 deaths since the pandemic began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021