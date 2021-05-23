Left Menu

K'taka puts in place SMS-based Remdesivir allocation and information system to check misuse

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-05-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 13:54 IST
K'taka puts in place SMS-based Remdesivir allocation and information system to check misuse
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka which is battling the second wave of COVID-19, has put in place a SMS-based Remdesivir allocation and information system, aimed at curbing its blackmarketing and misuse.

''In order to bring transparency in the allocation of Remdesivir a tech-driven system has been developed and now the patient will get a SMS informing which hospital is provided the medicine against the SRF ID,'' Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday.

''In case if the #Remdesivir is allocated against the SRF ID & the hospital has not provided it to the patient, a facility is provided in the same link to report it to the government. This will help govt in curbing blackmarketing & misuse of Remdesivir,'' he said in a tweet.

Citizens can also check information on Remdesivir using the link https://covidwar.karnataka.gov.in/service2.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan too in a tweet said, ''In case if Remdesivir is allocated against the SRF ID and hospital has not provided it to patients, you can report it to the Govt. This is largely to reduce misuse of the drug.'' Remdesivir is in great demand for the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients at hospitals.

Aimed at ensuring optimal use of Remdesivir, the state government had recently even issued guidelines directing all healthcare facilities in the state to follow it in letter and spirit.

It had also called for each healthcare facility to form a Remdesivir Audit Committee and submit a report on the use to the expert committees constituted.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021