Jharkhand govt launches survey in rural areas to contain spread of COVID-19

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas, the Jharkhand government has started an extensive mapping exercise in all the blocks where several health teams have initiated a door-to-door campaign to identify people with symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

During the survey, teams of frontline workers will visit every household in panchayat areas and enquire about any positive case and death of family members in the last two months or any person with COVID symptoms, a statement said.

''In case any member of a family is found to be positive, the team will ensure that others also get tested,'' it said.

COVID task forces have been formed in all the 260 blocks for intensifying coronavirus tests and distribution of home isolation kits, in addition to ensuring the availability of ambulances and the disposal of dead bodies in a scientific manner, according to the statement issued by the government on Saturday.

Thousands of MOICs (Medical officer in-charge), ANMs (Auxiliary nurse midwife), MPWs (Multipurpose workers), CHOs (Community health officers) have been trained to prepare them for conducting the survey and rapid antigen tests.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had directed officials of the health department to plan and initiate the door-to-door campaign to identify potential COVID-19 cases, especially in the rural areas of the state, to limit the spread of the virus.

Soren had also asked for imparting training to women groups named Sakhi Mandals to cater to more than three crore people settled across different parts of the state.

''After completion of a virtual training initiative, which was attended by 188 MOICs and more than 2,000 ANMs or MPWs from across the state, a three-day hands-on training programme of RAT testing has commenced,'' the statement said.

The training programme is being conducted in every block across Jharkhand.

''Frontline workers are being trained so that they can read oximeter results and temperature which will help them identify the potentially infected patient, who can later be sent to testing centres,'' it said.

A quarantine facility will also be functional in each panchayat to ensure that anyone, who is found positive for the disease, stays away from other members of his or her family, the government statement said.

''A CHO and other frontline workers will be appointed at every quarantine centre to monitor patients' health condition,'' it added.

