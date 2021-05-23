IAF brings oxygen containers from 3 countries

Continuing their efforts to bring oxygen relief to the nation, the Indian Air Force brought in oxygen containers from three different countries on Saturday. Three cryogenic oxygen containers were airlifted by an IL-76 from Bangkok to Hyderabad, while the Indian Air Force's C-17s airlifted 4 Cryogenic Oxygen Containers from Frankfurt to Hindan, and 4 from Ostend, Belgium to Panagarh.

Additional 2 oxygen concentrators are also being brought in by IAF C-17 from Bordeaux to Hindan. Within India, IAF C-17s have airlifted 22 Oxygen Tankers from various locations to their refilling stations on Saturday.

Advertisement

The demand for medical oxygen increased significantly as coronavirus cases surged in the second wave of COVID-19. However, India is witnessing a decline in the number of daily coronavirus cases.

2,40,842 fresh infections, and 3,741 deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country recorded 3,55,102 fresh recoveries in the 24-hour period, outnumbering new cases.

The cumulative caseload in India now stands at 2,65,30,132 including 28,05,399 active cases. The death toll mounted to 2,99,266, while the recovery tally reached 2,34,25,467. This is the seventh consecutive day when India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)