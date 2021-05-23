COVID: 1,649 new cases, 189 more deaths in Delhi

The national capital recorded 1,649 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 30, and 189 deaths on Sunday, a health bulletin issued here said. The positivity rate further dipped to 2.42 per cent, it said. Delhi had recorded 2,260 fresh coronavirus cases and 182 fatalities on Saturday with the positivity rate slipping to 3.58 per cent.

