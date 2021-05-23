Left Menu

COVID-19: 10 teams formed in Aurangabad to enforce norms

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 23-05-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 15:43 IST
The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has formed 10 teams to implement 'break the chain' restrictions that have been in force since April to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said on Sunday.

These teams, each comprising four members, have the right to register cases against shops, establishments and the like found violating outbreak norms, and have been functioning since Saturday between 11am to 8pm, the official said.

On Saturday, they collected fines amounting to Rs 2.17 lakh and sealed three shops for allegedly violating norms, he said.

Aurangabad district has a COVID-19 tally of 1,40,034 as on Saturday, including 3,052 deaths, while the active caseload stands at 5,889, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

