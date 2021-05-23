Left Menu

Fungal diseases linked to COVID-19 equally dangerous; govts should step up efforts, says Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday said the fungal diseases linked to COVID-19 are extremely serious and fatal, and that the Centre and state governments should take robust steps to tackle the situation.Not only coronavirus, the fungal diseases related to the infection are also extremely serious and fatal.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-05-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 15:44 IST
Fungal diseases linked to COVID-19 equally dangerous; govts should step up efforts, says Mayawati
BSP Chief Mayawati (Photo ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday said the fungal diseases linked to COVID-19 are extremely serious and fatal, and that the Centre and state governments should take robust steps to tackle the situation.

''Not only coronavirus, the fungal diseases related to the infection are also extremely serious and fatal. The Centre and the state governments must work with full seriousness and in a concrete manner because preparations to tackle COVID situation in the country are still incomplete," she tweeted in Hindi.

The BSP leader also talked about the "non-availability" of adequate number of vaccines in the country.

"There is a hue and cry in the country over non-availability of COVID-19 vaccines. The Centre and state governments should make an effective policy in this regard, and implement it honestly. This is the demand of the BSP,'' she said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021