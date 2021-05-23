Left Menu

France could impose tougher coronavirus measures on Britain, says Le Drian

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-05-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 16:28 IST
  • France

France does not rule out "slightly tougher" health measures for travellers from Britain, the French foreign affairs minister said on Sunday, citing the spread in the UK of the coronavirus variant first found in India.

"We worry about the Indian variant and we remain on high alert regarding that matter, in cooperation with British authorities", Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio.

Germany's public health institute on Friday declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring visitors from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

