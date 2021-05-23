Left Menu

UK plans fully digital border to provide accurate immigration numbers

Britain will fully digitise its border, allowing accurate counting of people entering and leaving the country, the government said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 17:10 IST
UK plans fully digital border to provide accurate immigration numbers
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will fully digitise its border, allowing accurate counting of people entering and leaving the country, the government said. The move means those coming to Britain without a visa or immigration status will need an Electronic Travel Authorisation - similar to that used in the United States - as part of plans to be implemented by the end of 2025.

Digital identity checks will also be used to reduce the need to visit visa application centres. Since Britain completed its exit from the European Union at the end of last year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been keen to set out a new independent vision on immigration.

"For decades the UK Government has been unable to accurately measure levels of immigration and the number of people entering or leaving the country," the Home Office (interior ministry) said in a news release late on Saturday. "New changes to digitise the border will mean we can now count who is coming in and out of the country and whether they have permission to be here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021