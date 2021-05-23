COVID-19: Maha CM asks parents to be alert about any symptoms in children

Amid the raging coronavirus pandemic and some experts warning of a possible third wave, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to people to consult doctors immediately if children show any symptoms. Addressing paediatricians virtually, the chief minister said the immediate diagnosis was the need of the hour.

''Don't be complacent and negligent regarding any symptoms in children. Consult a doctor immediately,'' Thackeray said.

During his interaction with 6,300 paediatricians from different parts of Maharashtra along with the members of the paediatrics COVID-19 task force and other medical experts via a video link, guidelines for the treatment protocol for children were discussed.

The CM hailed the efforts of the medical fraternity in dealing with the pandemic.

Thackeray said paediatricians need to comfort parents and not cause fear among them.

''We trust our doctors completely when it comes to treating children. Treatment shouldn't be a bigger problem than the actual disease itself. Doctors should advise parents properly. The threat of coronavirus still looms large,'' he said.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said paediatricians were advised on how to identify mild, medium and severe symptoms of coronavirus infection among children. The meeting also discussed aspects like treatment of infected children with comorbidities, precautions to be taken by parents while handling their infected children, the diet of child patients etc among other issues, it said. As of Saturday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stood at 55,53,225 while the number of fatalities stood at 87,300, as per the state health department.

