Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients - gov't panel head

India is trying to save scarce COVID-19 vaccines by delaying shots for those who have recovered from the disease, the head of a government panel said, adding the campaign should not have been opened to all adults before covering the most vulnerable. Under fire for his handling of the world's worst rise in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made all adults eligible for vaccination from May 1.

Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from October: SMH

Australia expects to receive 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from October, Minister for Health Greg Hunt told the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) on Sunday. Australia has ordered 40 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which Canberra intends to use to inoculate its population under the age of 50.

India's capital Delhi to ease COVID-19 restrictions as cases drop

India's capital New Delhi will start relaxing its strict coronavirus lockdown next week if new cases continue to drop in the city, its chief minister said on Sunday. The nation on Sunday reported 240,842 new infections nationwide over 24 hours - the lowest daily new cases in more than a month - and 3,741 deaths.

Rock on: Germany on track for open air gigs, fans at soccer games

Germany is on target for outdoor concerts this summer, with social distancing and COVID-19 testing for attendees, and if cases fall further fans should be back at soccer matches in August, Health Minister Jens Spahn said. Coronavirus cases have been falling steadily over the last month in Germany and the seven-day incidence - the number of new infections - now stands at 64.5 per 100,000, data collated by the public health institute shows.

Two COVID shots effective against India variant: English health body

A double dose of COVID-19 vaccines is almost as effective against the fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus first identified in India as it is against Britain's dominant strain, English health officials said on Saturday. Britain's health minister said the data was groundbreaking and he was increasingly hopeful that the government would be able to lift more COVID restrictions next month.

Taiwan promises quick fix to COVID testing issue after criticism

Taiwan's health minister promised on Sunday to resolve a logjam with reporting positive COVID-19 tests after abruptly raising case numbers, a move that prompted criticisms from opposition politicians and jokes online about questionable statistics. Taiwan is dealing with a spike in cases after months of keeping the pandemic well under control, with restrictions in place across the island to limit gatherings.

Moderna, Novavax to produce more COVID-19 vaccines in S.Korea

Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc entered into a deal with the South Korean government to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccines, as the country has been under pressure to secure more and faster deliveries of U.S.-made vaccines. Saturday's agreements with the U.S. drugmakers came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said that he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed on a comprehensive partnership on COVID-19 vaccines and that the United States would provide vaccinations for 550,000 South Korean soldiers.

Taiwan reports another rise in domestic COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reported 457 new domestic COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 170 cases added to the totals for days over the past week as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 million as outbreak worsens

The death toll from COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean passed 1 million people on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic worsening in the part of the world with the highest per capita death rate. From the dusty highlands of Bolivia to the Brazilian metropolis of São Paulo, the pandemic has swamped underfunded healthcare systems after spreading fast across nations where many people survive hand-to-mouth and have been unable to enter lockdown.

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

Some teenagers and young adults who received COVID-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly adolescents and young adults, and predominantly male, developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

