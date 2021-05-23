Nashik district sees 1,103 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Nashik district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,103 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 3,79,678 while 33 fatalities pushed the toll to 4,371, officials said. NSK NSK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- NSK NSK
Advertisement