Left Menu

COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir logs 3,308 new cases, 51 more fatalities

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:38 IST
COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir logs 3,308 new cases, 51 more fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir reached 2,70,621 on Sunday with 3,308 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 3,564 after 51 more people succumbed to the disease, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,121 were from the Jammu division and 2,187 from the Kashmir division.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 512 cases, followed by 447 in Jammu district and 401 in Budgam district.

There are 47,437 active cases in the Union Territory, while 2,19,620 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll due to the infection rose to 3,564 as 51 patients died in the past 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021