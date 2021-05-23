COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir logs 3,308 new cases, 51 more fatalities

The COVID-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir reached 2,70,621 on Sunday with 3,308 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 3,564 after 51 more people succumbed to the disease, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,121 were from the Jammu division and 2,187 from the Kashmir division.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 512 cases, followed by 447 in Jammu district and 401 in Budgam district.

There are 47,437 active cases in the Union Territory, while 2,19,620 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll due to the infection rose to 3,564 as 51 patients died in the past 24 hours.

