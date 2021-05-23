Left Menu

Mumbai adds 1,431 new COVID-19 cases; doubling rate 331 days

Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,431 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 49 deaths on a day when 23,314 tests were conducted, the city civic body said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,431 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 49 deaths on a day when 23,314 tests were conducted, the city civic body said. With the addition of the new cases, Mumbai's COVID-19 caseload went up to 6,97,810 and the death toll to 4,623, it said in a statement. With 1,470 patients being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in Mumbai so far rose to 6,52,686, it said. The total number of samples tested so far in the financial capital reached 60,72,000 on Sunday.

The case recovery rate of the Mumbai district now stands at 93 per cent while the overall growth rate of cases in the city stood at 0.22 per cent for the period between May 16 and May 22, it said. The case doubling rate for Mumbai now stands at 331 days.

