Goa sees 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 1,621 and reached 1,46,460 on Sunday, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll mounted to 2,383 after 42 more patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recoveries in Goa rose to 1,26,800 with 2,545 patients being discharged on Sunday. Goa is now left with 17,277 active cases, the official said.

''With 4,568 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa went up to 7,87,977,” he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,46,460, new cases 1,621, death toll 2,383, discharged 1,26,800, active cases 17,277, samples tested till date 7,87,977.

