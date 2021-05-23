Left Menu

Black fungus tally at LNJP Hospital rises to 36: Official

Any virus, fungus or bacteria multiplies rapidly when the blood sugar level increases, he had said.Jain had also said that there was a scarcity of drugs needed for the treatment of mucormycosis in Delhi and the rest of the country.About 15 hospitals in the city are treating patients of mucormycosis, he had said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:22 IST
Black fungus tally at LNJP Hospital rises to 36: Official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital reported 15 more cases of black fungus in a day, taking its tally to 36, a senior official said on Sunday.

Of the 36 cases, 30 people are Covid positive, LNJP Hospital's medical director Dr Suresh Kumar said.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is more common among people whose immunity has weakened due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

If such patients are administered steroids, their immunity weakens further, allowing the fungus to thrive.

Cases of black fungus have been rising in the national capital amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

''Currently, there are 36 black fungus patients at the LNJP Hospital and 30 of them are Covid positive,'' Kumar said.

The LNJP Hospital had 21 cases of mucormycosis till Saturday evening.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Saturday cautioned COVID-19 patients against taking steroids without a doctor's advice.

''This is very dangerous. A patient's immunity becomes zero when he/she takes steroids. Black fungus, which is found in soil or decaying matter inside homes, doesn't affect healthy people. Chances of infection are more in those with low immunity,'' he had said.

It is imperative to control blood sugar levels. Any virus, fungus or bacteria multiplies rapidly when the blood sugar level increases, he had said.

Jain had also said that there was a scarcity of drugs needed for the treatment of mucormycosis in Delhi and the rest of the country.

About 15 hospitals in the city are treating patients of mucormycosis, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021