Lockdown extended in Rajasthan till June 8

The Rajasthan government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown by 15 days till June 8.The state may allow some relaxations in commercial activities from June 1 in districts where the COVID-19 situation will improve significantly, according to a government release. Wedding ceremonies will not be allowed in the state till June 30, according to the release.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:26 IST
The Rajasthan government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown by 15 days till June 8.

The state may allow some relaxations in commercial activities from June 1 in districts where the COVID-19 situation will improve significantly, according to a government release. The home department on Sunday issued an order extending the lockdown from 5 am on May 24 to 5 am on June 8.

In a meeting on Saturday, the council of ministers and experts had suggested extending the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The state government also increased the fine for not wearing a face mask at public places or workplace from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Wedding ceremonies will not be allowed in the state till June 30, according to the release.

