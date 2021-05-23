Left Menu

MP records 3,375 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7,587 recoveries; 75 die

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:28 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 3,375 new coronavirus cases and 75 fatalities, taking the state's infection tally to 7,64,338 and death toll to 7,558, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered the new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing down the count of patients under treatment below the 60,000-mark. The state is now left with 57,766 active cases, it said.

A total of 7,587 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 6,99,014, the department said.

With 829 new infections, Indore's caseload went up to 1,45,301, while that of Bhopal rose by 577 to 1,17,707.

With six deaths during the day, Indore's fatality count increased to 1,307. Bhopal recorded four deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 909, the department said.

Indore is now left with 9,684 active cases and Bhopal 9,084, it said.

With 79,083 new tests, the overall test count in Madhya Pradesh rose to 93,07,323, the department said.

So far this month, the state has recorded 1,97,167 cases and 1,853 fatalities.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total case count 7,64,338, new cases 3,375, death toll 7,558, recovered 6,99,014, active cases 57,766, number of tests so far 93,07,323.

