UK reports 2,235 more COVID-19 cases, five further deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:40 IST
Britain reported on Sunday 2,235 more cases of COVID-19 and five further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The total number of people to have received a first vaccine dose reached 37,943,681, the data also showed.
