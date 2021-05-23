UK reports 2,235 more COVID-19 cases, five further deaths

Britain reported on Sunday 2,235 more cases of COVID-19 and five further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The total number of people to have received a first vaccine dose reached 37,943,681, the data also showed.

