Italy reports 72 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 3,995 new cases

Italy reported 72 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 125 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,995 from 4,717.

The country has registered 125,225 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak began in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. Italy has reported 4.19 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,161 on Sunday, decreasing from 9,488 a day earlier. There were 48 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 64 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients edged down to 1,410 from a previous 1,430.

Some 179,391 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 286,603, the health ministry said.

