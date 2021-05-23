Left Menu

States allocated 98.87 lakh vials of Remdesivir so far: Gowda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:45 IST
States allocated 98.87 lakh vials of Remdesivir so far: Gowda
  • Country:
  • India

The government has allocated 98.87 lakh vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir to states and union territories so far, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda said on Sunday.

He noted that 22.17 lakh vials of the drug, which is being used in the treatment of COVID-19, have been allocated to states for the period May 23 to May 30.

''Additional 22.17 lac vials of #Remdesivir have been allocated to all states/UTs for the period 23rd to 30th May. Earlier, 76.70 lacs vials of the drug were made to all states till May 23, thus total 98.87 lacs vials of #Remdesivir have been allocated across the country so far,'' Gowda tweeted.

With a massive surge in coronavirus infections across the country, demand for Remdesivir has gone up manifold.

The government has already waived customs duty on Remdesivir, its raw materials and other components used to make the antiviral drug in order to help augment domestic availability and reduce the cost of the injection.

On April 11, the Centre banned the export of the injection and its APIs till the situation improves.

Various drug companies have also cut the prices of Remdesivir injection following intervention of the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021